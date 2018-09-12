Blockchain Creator, Technology Pioneers and Innovators Disrupting the Industry Headline DesTechAZ 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woz U , Steve Wozniak's EdTech company that transforms how individuals are educated with personalized, tech-based career training, announced today that numerous visionaries will be speaking at its annual technology and education event, DesTechAZ , on October 11, 2018, in Scottsdale, Arizona.



On stage at DesTechAZ 2018 to discuss blockchain technology, what the future holds, and how it will create disruption in all industries will include, among others:

Steve Wozniak: Woz U, founder and Apple, co-founder

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum, founder and Bitcoin Magazine, co-founder

Vlad Martynov: BlockGeeks, co-founder and Ethereum Competence Centre, Chairman

Armando Christian "Pitbull" Perez: musician, entrepreneur and innovator

"It's an honor to have these innovators and thought leaders within their industries join us and share their insights and passion for utilizing and developing blockchain-based solutions that will change the future not only for the tech community, but across all industries," says Shelly Murphy, CEO of Woz U Foundation.

DesTechAZ brings together industry leaders to share their insights and expertise in technology and education. Attendees will gain a unique perspective on blockchain as a culture, the risk to policy goals, and ways to create scalable and sustainable designs that support both technology and social initiatives. Pitbull will share his vision for how blockchain will impact the future of the music industry, and will also reveal his latest educational venture during the event.

"Arizona has a robust tech and education community and will continue to be a leader in innovation and technology not only for tech companies, but for all organizations that look to expand and seek top talent in Arizona. We know education and training is the key to advancing the technology industry," stated Murphy.

This will be a memorable event for the state of Arizona, as top innovators, business leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and government officials come together for an evening of celebration and innovation in technology and education.

DesTechAZ is being held at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 11, 2018, from 5-9 p.m.

