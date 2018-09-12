Zoom Adds Board Member Kimberly Hammonds and General Counsel Aparna Bawa to its Leadership Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. today announced the addition of two new members to its leadership: Kimberly L. Hammonds has joined the Zoom Board of Directors and Aparna Bawa has joined the Zoom executive team as General Counsel. Hammonds was appointed to the Board at its most recent meeting on September 6, and Bawa officially joined Zoom on September 5. In their roles, Hammonds and Bawa will help Zoom scale and drive key strategies including enterprise and international expansion.



Aparna Bawa thrives in explosively growing businesses, such as Zoom, and specializes in building and scaling supporting legal infrastructure. Most recently, Bawa was SVP and General Counsel at Magento Commerce, where she led its sale to Adobe. Before Magento, Bawa was VP, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for Nimble Storage, where she led the company through its 2013 public offering and 2017 acquisition by HPE.

"Zoom has had incredible successes over the past couple of years and I see such promise in this company. With my experience in corporate law and technology investment banking, I hope to add a unique perspective that will help in critical and practical business decisions," said Bawa.

Kimberly L. Hammonds most recently served as the Group Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank AG, where she was the third female in the company's 148-year history to sit on the Management Board. Hammonds has served as the Group Chief Information Officer for the Boeing Company. She also held executive positions at Dell Corporation and Ford Motor Company.

"I joined Zoom's Board of Directors because I believe in its technology and its people," said Hammonds. "Zoom has made impressive inroads into the enterprise recently, and I know that I can help them scale the business with my expertise in the automotive, technology, aerospace and defense, and financial services industries."

"We are incredibly lucky to have both Kim and Aparna join our team," said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. "Aparna's expertise in corporate and technology law and Kim's background in everything from engineering to operations to marketing will serve us well in the coming years, as we continue to scale rapidly around the globe. I am proud to welcome them both to Team Zoom."

About Kimberly L. Hammonds

Throughout her career she has worked in four different industries; Automotive, Technology, Aerospace & Defense and most recently, Financial Services. She served as the Group Chief Information Officer for the Boeing Company. She also held executive positions at Dell Corporation and Ford Motor Company. Her global leadership experience extends across product engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, purchasing, operations and information technology.

Hammonds is a member of the Society of Women Engineers. She is the Founder and President of The Zoe Foundation, which provides art programs for cancer patients. She has actively supported the American Cancer Society, raising over $5 million for the organization. She was recognized by Crain's Business as ‘Women to Watch' in 2011. She serves on the Board of Directors of Red Hat, Cloudera, and Tenable.

About Aparna Bawa

Aparna brings expertise in building infrastructure for rapidly growing technology companies as they scale. Most recently, she was SVP, General Counsel for Magento Commerce, the leading global provider of ecommerce software solutions. She helped sell the company to Adobe in 2018. Prior to Magento, Aparna was the VP, General Counsel for Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL); she was instrumental in the company's initial public offering in 2013. Later, she was a key contributor in Nimble's sale to Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2017. Previously, Aparna led the legal and corporate development functions for Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI). Bawa began her career as a corporate and securities attorney for Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. She was also an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and Deutsche Bank, where she executed multiple IPO and M&A transactions for technology clients.

