WestRock Cancels Participation in Credit Suisse Investor Conference Due to Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced that due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Florence, it is cancelling its participation in the Credit Suisse 31st Basic Materials Conference. WestRock was scheduled to present on Sept. 13, 2018. Management believes it is in the company's best interest to focus its efforts on its employees' safety and minimizing the potential impact of the hurricane on its business and operations.



