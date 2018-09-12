Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE – PKE) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable November 6, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2018.



With the payment of this dividend in November, Park will have paid 33 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend, and will have paid approximately $418 million in dividends, or $20.40 per share, since the beginning of its 2005 fiscal year.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company which develops and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace markets and high-technology digital and RF/microwave printed circuit materials principally for the telecommunications and internet infrastructure, enterprise and military markets. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located in Kansas, Singapore, France, Arizona and California. The Company also maintains R & D facilities in Arizona, Kansas and Singapore.

Additional corporation information is available on the Company's web site at www.parkelectro.com.

Contact:

Martina Bar Kochva

48 South Service Road

Melville, NY 11747

(631) 465-3600