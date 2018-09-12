Fusion Wins $1.6 Million, Three Year Agreement to Provide Single Source Cloud Solutions for Rapidly Growing Convenience Store Chain in the Southeast

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has secured a $1.6 million, three year cloud solutions contract with a leading convenience store chain operating in the southeastern U.S. The rapidly growing chain required a significant communications and network upgrade and looked for a service provider to deliver an all-in cloud communications solution that included security and business continuity.



The customer chose Fusion's advanced, fully integrated cloud services platform to provide eight scalable and fully converged voice and network solutions to accommodate the company's future growth. Fusion's single source solution for the cloud meets the chain's voice, data and network requirements and seamlessly links the chain's multiple locations with secure, reliable connectivity backed by quality of service guarantees.

In combination with its feature rich and productivity-enhancing cloud voice services, Fusion's award winning SD-WAN, Wireless Failover and Managed Security products offer the growing chain the highest level of secure, always-on application performance while significantly lowering costs. Quickly deployed and easy to manage, Fusion's cloud solutions relieve the convenience chain's management team of the costly burden of network management, allowing them to focus on serving their growing base of customers.

"Fusion's advanced single source cloud solutions solve complex communications challenges with simple, easy to manage integrated services that remove the finger pointing so often associated with multi-vendor environments," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer. "The hallmark of this expanding convenience chain is to make life easier for its busy customers with high quality, high value services. We are proud to have earned the confidence of this growing enterprise by providing a level of service that delivers unparalleled quality, security, reliability and support," Mr. Foster continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including statements regarding Fusion's beliefs, expectations, intentions or strategies for the future, may be "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements consist of any statement other than a recitation of historical fact and may sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned that all forward-looking statements are speculative, and there are certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. Important risks regarding the Company's business include the Company's ability to comply with covenants included in its senior debt agreements; competitors with broader product lines and greater resources; emergence into new markets; natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism or other events beyond the Company's control; and other factors identified by Fusion from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through https://www.sec.gov. However, the reader is cautioned that Fusion's future performance could also be affected by risks and uncertainties not enumerated above.

