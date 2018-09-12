Indico CEO to Present at PACT Capital Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, will be a featured company at the 2018 PACT Capital Conference taking place in Philadelphia on September 26. CEO Tom Wilde will share the story behind Indico's emergence in the enterprise AI market with the more than 1,000 investors, advisors and key decision-makers attending the event.



The PACT Capital Conference unites key players from the private equity, venture capital, and entrepreneurial communities. As the oldest, most established venture conference in the Northeast, the event has been the catalyst for billions of dollars in venture funding and entrepreneurial success. This year's conference is being held at Xfinity Live! at 1100 Pattison Avenue in Philadelphia.

Indico's investors include Philadelphia-based Osage Venture Partners along with 406 Ventures, Boston Seed Capital, and Hyperplane.

About Indico

Indico is a provider of Enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of machine learning in a fraction of the time. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

