CGS to Participate in and Sponsor Webinar Focused on Optimizing the Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Apparel Magazine webinar, How to Innovate like a Startup and Scale Like an Enterprise Apparel Brand , on Thursday, October 4, at 2 p.m. EDT. The panel will include Mauro Biefeni, IT Manager, Mondetta, Marcus Oliver, Partner and Chief Brand Officer, Fahrenheit 212, and Kelly Stacey, VP Customer Relationships, CGS. The panel will be moderated by Jordan Speer, editor-in-chief of Apparel Magazine.



To stay competitive in today's apparel, fashion and footwear market, larger and established brands need to drive speed and agility by looking to leverage start-up-based strategies. Startups are known for their speed and agility; and older, larger brands can capitalize on their tactics to scale their supply chain foundation with lean product development methods and rapid learning cycles.

The Apparel Magazine webinar, "How to Innovate like a Startup and Scale Like an Enterprise Apparel Brand," which is sponsored by CGS, will bring together industry experts to discuss how brands are optimizing their back-end supply chain to position themselves for growth. The panel will address:

Current trends and industry requirements

Strengths and weaknesses for established and emerging brands

How to conduct a "strategic opportunity assessment" to identify the current state of your overall supply chain

How to take a holistic approach and create an operational plan with actionable next steps

"In today's fast-fashion market, apparel, fashion and footwear brands are continuously looking for ways in which to innovate and stay ahead of the competition," said Kelly Stacey, CGS. "I'm excited to join this Apparel Magazine webinar to share some best practices and disruptor tips to optimize the supply chain, just like a startup business."

CGS's BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with a powerful, comprehensive set of tools to drive their fundamental business processes. It focuses on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in the consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel industries. The BlueCherry Enterprise Suite's built-in capacity addresses the needs of all core management, planning, product development, manufacturing, logistics, finance and sales functions

