OHGI's 123Wish Chosen to Launch Global Citizen Experience in NYC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Horizon Group's (NASDAQ:OHGI) majority-owned subsidiary 123Wish has entered into a definitive agreement to launch an exclusive experience for a lucky winner to attend as a VIP at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday, September 29, 2018.



Through 123Wish, the experience will be promoted prior to the Festival and 123Wish will launch a marketing campaign to raise awareness for the Festival and its contribution through 123Wish's once-in-a-lifetime marketplace of experiences.

Since 2012, nearly 16 million actions by Global Citizens have helped generate commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $37.9 billion. These commitments impact more than 2.25 billion people with interventions that range from vaccinating a child to providing one year of education.

123Wish joins major partners including Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Verizon, associate partner Microsoft, and others to help lift individuals from extreme poverty honoring Nelson Mandela in the year he would have turned 100.

The Global Citizen Festival, produced in partnership with Live Nation, will take place on Central Park's Great Lawn, and features musical acts Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monae and John Legend and is hosted by Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman. These artists are partnering with world leaders to put in place a series of actions to create change throughout the globe.

"We are so excited to have this opportunity to be a catalyst for social good along with Global Citizen," said Natalia Diaz Weissman, CEO of 123Wish. "Global Citizen has already made such an incredible impact and is an unbelievable organization whose authenticity in affecting change resonates with the very best of people and certainly Gen Z."

"We are proud of 123Wish for forging this relationship," said Mark White, Founder and CEO of OHGI. "We believe it is part of our corporate responsibility to give back to our world by helping Global Citizen change one life at a time. It is encouraging that large, global and domestic non-profits and corporations see the value in the 123Wish platform and our ability to adapt it to address the missions and business desires of leading organizations and corporations."

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHGI) is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company, which owns Love Media House, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business, Horizon Secure Messaging, an Asia-based secure messaging business, and Banana Whale Studios, a gaming software development company. OHGI also holds a majority interest in 123Wish, a subscription-based, experience marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.onehorizoninc.com

