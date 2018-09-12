Cannabis Science Launches New Corporate Advisory Structure; Appoints Presidents for Its Scientific Advisory and International Government Affairs Advisory Boards

IRVINE, CA, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS ), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's new corporate advisory structure and appoints new leadership for its Scientific Advisory and International Government Affairs Advisory Boards. Dr. Julius Garvey, a renowned vascular surgeon, has been named President of CBIS' Scientific Advisory Board, and Mr. Jacques Walker, an experienced entrepreneur, has been named President of the Company's International Government Affairs Advisory Board. Members of the two Corporate Advisory Boards will be announced shortly.



Dr. Garvey will lead the Scientific Advisory Board's efforts to provide CBIS with guidance on the Company's research and development activities, clinical trials, and technical collaborations in the markets where CBIS operates. Mr. Walker and members of the International Government Affairs Board will primarily focus on advising CBIS on its initiatives and collaborations with government entities, the general public and private-sector stakeholders worldwide.

"This is an exciting time for Cannabis Science," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS' President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-Founder. "Our research and development initiatives are well underway and are showing tremendous potential, and we also have a number of opportunities for growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. It's time for the Company to better align our advisory boards in support of our corporate objectives and take advantage of the many talented people we have access to. Dr. Garvey has been involved with CBIS since 2015 and Mr. Walker since 2016. They both understand our business and should provide the leadership our advisory boards need as we move forward."

Dr. Garvey joined Cannabis Science's Scientific Advisory Board in 2015, and worked closely with the Company's former Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Herman. Tragically, Dr. Herman died after a brief illness in August. Over the last three years, Dr. Garvey has played an important role in support of the Company's activities. Dr. Garvey has championed the Company's initiatives and has provided CBIS with access to his extensive medical network in the U.S., Jamaica, and Africa. Dr. Garvey was a member of the CBIS delegation that visited Namibia and South Africa in 2016 to explore new business opportunities, and has subsequently visited CBIS' project sites and collaborators in South Africa where CBIS is currently developing an initiative to cultivate, manufacture, and produce medical marijuana products. He also has participated in – and presented – at conferences on behalf of CBIS at Harvard Medical School and at the Constituency for Africa's (CFA) annual Ronald H. Brown African Affairs Series in Washington, DC. CFA is one of the premier education and advocacy organizations focused on building support for Africa in the United States and throughout the African Diaspora. CBIS' President, CEO, and Co-founder, Mr. Dabney, serves as a Member of CFA's Board of Directors and Co-Chair of CFA's African Healthcare Infrastructure Committee.

Julius Garvey, M.D., F.A.C.S, F.R.C.S.(C), F.I.C.S., F.A.C.Ph., F.A.C.C.W.S. is a Board-Certified surgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases. Dr. Garvey is the son of the late Marcus Garvey, founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League, and an early proponent for civil rights and Pan-Africanism.

As the founder and Medical Director of Garvey Vascular Specialists, Dr. Garvey brings a wealth of experience and knowledge into his practice. His skill and proficiency provide his patients with an extensive range of expertise in the areas of arterial and venous diseases. Dr. Garvey, a highly trained and credentialed surgeon, has held extensive academic appointments. He has worked as an Associate and Assistant Professor of Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx NY, Assistant Professor of Surgery, State University of NY at Stony Brook, NY, as well as Instructor in Surgery at both Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, NY. Additionally, his hospital appointments are expansive. He has been an Attending Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Harlem Hospital Center in NY, NY and Montefiore Hospital in Bronx, NY, Associate Attending Head of Thoracic Surgery at the Montefiore Morrisania Affiliate in Bronx, NY, and Acting Program Director in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. He was also Chief of Vascular & Thoracic Surgery at Queens Hospital Center and is presently an attending surgeon on staff of the Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Garvey is both nationally and internationally recognized for his contributions to medicine and speaks, teaches and presents clinical research at conferences across the country. He is a Member of the International College of Angiology, the Phlebology Society of America, the NY Academy of Sciences, the American Heart Association, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the Association for Academic Surgery, the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care, and the NY Society of Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Garvey is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (Canada), the American College of Surgeons, The American College of Phlebology, the International College of Surgeons, and the American College of Chest Physicians. In addition, he is a Diplomate of the Board of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, the American Board of Surgery, and the American Academy of Wound Management.

Mr. Jacques Walker joined Cannabis Science's International Government Affairs Board in 2016. In that year, Mr. Walker helped organize and coordinate the Company's visit to Namibia and South Africa, working closely with other Advisory Board Members, including Mr. Melvin Foote, President & CEO of CFA. Mr. Walker, Mr. Foote, and Dr. Herman assisted the Company with high-level meetings with government and private-sector leaders, and established a framework for the Company's drug-development initiative in Africa which includes research, development, education, and training activities. More recently, Mr. Walker has supported the efforts of the Company and its partners in engaging government regulators in South Africa, as well as in working with research collaborators in the U.S. and Africa.

As an entrepreneur, Mr. Jacques Walker has over 20 years of experience successfully developing, managing, and executing commercial initiatives in the United States and countries worldwide. During his professional career, Mr. Walker has focused his international work in emerging markets, with particular experience in over 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. As an entrepreneur and management consultant, Mr. Walker has founded companies, as well as provided his clients with market analysis, economic analysis, risk analysis, and business development services. His clients have included the world's largest oil & gas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, one of the world's largest project management/infrastructure development firms, and CFA.

Mr. Walker has extensive experience managing companies with commercial and government contract portfolios, and has a deep understanding of the public and private sectors. In addition to work in the pharmaceutical, technology, and other sectors, Mr. Walker previously co-founded an international energy company that provides its clients with operational energy solutions in three primary areas – Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, and Energy Security. In this role, Mr. Walker helped shape overall company strategy, managed operations, and led the Company's Oil & Gas and Power & Utilities Business Units. For the Company's Power & Utilities Business Unit, he led the firm's efforts to win two major Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of a major, $4.1 billion program. This energy company was one of only a handful of Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) and minority‐owned enterprises to be awarded more than one prime contract by the Corps of Engineers.

Cannabis Science's primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

To help accomplish this, Cannabis Science recently launched the Cannabis Science Global Consortium as a framework and platform to cooperate and collaborate with stakeholders worldwide. The Cannabis Science Global Consortium links universities, foundations, corporations, and individuals to share research, ideas, and other relevant information, as well as to implement a cutting-edge research program to develop medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.



Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, the characterization of medicines, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements



This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contact Information Cannabis Science, Inc. Mr. Raymond C. Dabney President & CEO, Co-Founder raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com Tel: 1-888-263-0832