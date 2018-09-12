PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge

—— El Dorado Savings Bank Stockholders Will Receive at Closing 58.2209 Shares of PacWest Common Stock and $427.92 in Cash for Each Share of El Dorado—

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) ("PacWest") and El Dorado Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("El Dorado") today announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement") whereby PacWest will acquire El Dorado in a transaction valued at approximately $466.7 million.

El Dorado, headquartered in Placerville, CA, is a federally chartered savings bank founded in 1958, with approximately $2.2 billion in assets and 35 branches located primarily in eight Northern California counties and two Northern Nevada counties. In connection with the transaction, El Dorado will be merged into Pacific Western Bank, the principal operating subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp.

The transaction, which was approved by the PacWest and El Dorado boards of directors, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining approval by El Dorado's stockholders and bank regulatory authorities.

As of June 30, 2018 on a pro forma consolidated basis, the combined company would have approximately $26.7 billion in assets and 110 branches. No El Dorado branches are expected to be consolidated as a result of the Agreement.

Under terms of the Agreement, El Dorado stockholders will receive 58.2209 shares of PacWest common stock and $427.92 in cash for each share of El Dorado, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances as set forth in the Agreement. Based on PacWest's September 11, 2018 closing price of $50.04, the total value of the merger consideration is $3,341.29 per El Dorado share. The consideration mix would result in a total of approximately $59.8 million in cash and $406.9 million in PacWest shares. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes and El Dorado stockholders are not expected to recognize gain or loss to the extent of the stock consideration received.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO of PacWest Bancorp, commented, "The acquisition of El Dorado Savings Bank opens an entirely new banking market for us with a high quality and prudently managed 60 year old institution. We are confident the proposed merger will create long-term value for both PacWest and El Dorado stockholders, provide a broader product array for customers and enhance our California community bank franchise."

Tom Meuser, Chairman of El Dorado, remarked, "We believe a merger with PacWest provides an excellent outcome for our stakeholders, including loyal stockholders who made their original investment decades ago, our dedicated employees and our customers. PacWest is among the best-performing banks in the country with a stellar merger integration track record."

PacWest does not expect any El Dorado branches will be closed as a result of the merger, ensuring El Dorado customers will continue to receive the same exceptional service. In addition, PacWest expects to continue the El Dorado commitment to local communities through financial contribution and employee volunteerism. John Cook, President of El Dorado, will assume the position of Regional President of the Central Valley-Sierra Region of Pacific Western Bank's Community Bank Division upon closing of the merger.

In connection with the announcement of this transaction, an investor presentation will be filed with the SEC and is available on PacWest's website. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal counsel to PacWest. Sandler O'Neill + Partners, LP acted as financial advisor to El Dorado and delivered a fairness opinion to its Board of Directors. Manatt, Phelps & Philips, LLP served as legal counsel to El Dorado.

