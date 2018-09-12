Trillium Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Scientific Meetings
- Updated safety and efficacy data from the TTI-621 intravenous trial at the 16th Annual Discovery on Target Conference
- Updated data from the TTI-621 intralesional trial in patients with mycosis fungoides and Sézary Syndrome at the EORTC CLTF 2018 Meeting
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSX:TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that the company is scheduled to present an update on the company's TTI-621 clinical programs at two upcoming scientific conferences.
16th Annual Discovery on Target - Targeting Tumor Myeloid Cells:
|Title:
Presenter:
Date and Time:
Location:
|Blocking the CD47 "Do Not Eat" Signal with SIRPaFc Fusion Proteins
Dr. Robert Uger, Chief Scientific Officer
Sept. 28, 2018, 10:45 a.m. ET
Sheraton Boston, Boston, MA
EORTC CLTF 2018 Meeting Cutaneous Lymphoma:
|Title:
|Intralesional Injection of the CD47-blocking Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor TTI-621 (SIRPaFc) Induces Antitumor Activity in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome: Interim Results of a Multicenter Phase 1 Trial
|Presenter:
|Dr. Christiane Querfeld, City of Hope Cancer Center & Beckman Research Institute
|Presentation number:
|093
|Session:
|Oral presentation, Session 7 / Treatment and clinical aspects
|Date and Time:
|Sept. 28, 2018, 5:10 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. CEST
|Location:
|Olma Messen Hall 9.2, St. Gallen, Switzerland
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a "do not eat" signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.trilliumtherapeutics.com
Contact:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com
Investor and Media Relations:
Jessica Tieszen
Canale Communications for Trillium Therapeutics
619-849-5385
jessica@canalecomm.com