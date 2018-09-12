Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on investment in Canada coming Thursday, Sept. 13

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Sept. 13, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on Canadian investment.



Capital Investment in Canada: Recent Behaviour and Implications spotlights levels of investment in important areas such as machinery, equipment and intellectual property, and how they have changed over time.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steven Globerman, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook