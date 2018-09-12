Representatives From Encore Capital Group to Speak at Prestigious Conference on Cyber Security

- Chief Information Security Officer's keynote speech to highlight Encore's innovative approach to protecting consumers' data -

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group , Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced that Tina Lovoy, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Eric Kraus, Senior Manager, IT Global Development Operations, will be keynote speakers at both Delivery of Things World and FIN:CODE 2018 on September 17th in San Diego, CA.

In their keynote presentation, Lavoy and Kraus will share Encore's innovative approach to safeguarding online consumer payments and the method by which they have introduced automated processes in a technically challenging and highly regulated environment.

"Encore places utmost importance on securing our consumers' payment information," said Lovoy. "As a ‘security-first' company, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation in this field and I look forward to sharing our expertise with my contemporaries from across the finance sector and beyond."

The conference brings together a wide range of DevOps stakeholders from across the financial services ecosystem. Attendees represent companies specializing in the latest advancements in agile methods, technologies, tools, and leadership principles and how they will influence the entire value chain within a number of financial sub-industries including banking, insurance, consumer finance and wealth management.

Lovoy's 25 years of experience in Information Technology, IT Risk Management and Cybersecurity, include her active membership in the San Diego Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Roundtable and her frequent engagements as an industry speaker and panelist specializing on Cybersecurity related topics. Lavoy has also completed the curriculum presented by the FBI CISO Academy in Quantico, VA.

Kraus has held positions of increasing responsibility in the IT financial services space since the late 1990's. With a background in software engineering, Kraus is a developer and systems integration specialist, was the main author of the debt collections platform used by Midland Credit Management, Inc, a subsidiary of Encore Capital Group, and has played a major role in automated dialer build-outs and other B2B platforms.

