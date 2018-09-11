Belo Sun Receives Ruling From Federal Regional Justice in Altamira

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX:BSX) reports that the Federal Regional Justice in Altamira has ruled that the Construction License ("LI") and Environmental License ("LP") related to the Volta Grande project granted by SEMAS (State Environmental agency for the government of Para) remains valid, subject to completion of the Indigenous study, primary data collection and consultations with Indigenous communities (see press release dated December 6, 2017). The Federal Regional Justice in Altamira clarified that the permitting authority going forward will be IBAMA (Federal Environmental Agency) rather than SEMAS. Belo Sun at this stage is seeking clarification and a response from the Federal Justice and both SEMAS and IBAMA.



Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of Belo Sun, stated that, "Belo Sun is happy to work with both IBAMA and/or SEMAS in its permitting process as well as with the local municipality, communities and Indigenous groups, with a goal of building the Volta Grande project for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project, located in Para State. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX". For more information about Belo Sun please visit www.belosun.com.

