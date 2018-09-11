Shareholder Alert: USA Technologies, Inc. Investigation on Behalf of USAT Investors – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces an investigation of potential securities fraud class action claims against USA Technologies, Inc. ( NasdaqGM: USAT ) ("USA Technologies").



On September 11, 2018, USA Technologies disclosed that it will not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Annual Report") by the September 13, 2018 deadline. In particular, the company also revealed that "[t]he Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, is in the process of conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of [USA Technologies'] contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements."

Following this news, USA Technologies stock closed down more than 39% on September 11, 2018.

If you purchased USAT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these potential claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to this matter, please contact John Kehoe, Esq., jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com , (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, or e-mail info@kehoelawfirm.com .

USAT stockholders may also visit KLF's USA Technologies page for additional information.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at the Firm have been lead or co-lead counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

John A. Kehoe, Esq., Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

SOURCE: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.