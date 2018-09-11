Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company's common shares of beneficial interest for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2018.



