Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 11, 2018 7:05pm   Comments
WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company's common shares of beneficial interest for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2018.

About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704

