Cannabis Entrepreneurs Pitch Private Investors In Chicago September 16 - 18

Chicago, IL, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, IL - More than 200 high-net-worth investors from around the world will gather at The Westin Michigan Avenue hotel for a two-day forum on Monday, September 17th and Tuesday, September 18th, hosted for members of The Arcview Investor Network. High-net-worth accredited investors will be reviewing pitches from companies who competed fiercely for a slot out of a field of hundreds of applicants. Arcview's members have placed more than $200 million into 190+ Arcview-curated companies, making them the top source of capital for the cannabis industry.

Adam Bierman, CEO of MedMen Enterprises, will keynote the first day of the Forum. Hear first hand how MedMen conquered the most cutthroat market in cannabis, expanded to multiple states and grew to a $1bn+ valuation. Adam will discuss MedMen's plan for licensing deals.

On the heels of Constellation's $4 billion investment into Canopy Growth, Managing Director of Cowen, Vivien Azer, will explain everything you need to know about the emerging cannabis beverage market. Don't miss her keynote, followed by a panel she'll moderate with infused beverage companies Two Roots, Province Brands, and Kombuchade.

"The $4 billion investment from Constellation into Canopy Growth is the shot heard ‘round the world. Everything is different now in the cannabis sector. That's why the key investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs are gathering in a small curated environment to figure out what moves to make next," said Troy Dayton, CEO and co-Founder of The Arcview Group.

Who: Members of The Arcview Investor Network plus cannabis-related companies chosen to present.

What: Select media representatives will be invited to witness presentations from companies that have been successful at raising capital from this group and those who are hoping to attract investors at this meeting. Throughout the day, select reporters will be able to interview high-net-worth investors who have recently invested in the sector or are considering it, companies that have recently been funded, and elected officials that support legalization.

When: Monday, September 17th between 9:00AM – 4:00PM and Tuesday, September 18th between 10:00AM – 4:00PM.

Where: The Westin Michigan Ave, 909 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60611.

About The Arcview Group

Founded in 2010, The Arcview Group is responsible for a number of groundbreaking ventures in the cannabis industry. The Arcview Investor Network has helped more than 1200 investors place $200 million+ behind 190 companies. Arcview Market Research has published over 20 reports analyzing and forecasting the rapidly evolving cannabis space. Arcview's flagship annual report, The State of Legal Marijuana Markets has become the industry standard for market analysis and data in the sector. In 2015 Arcview became a partner in Canopy, the first seed-stage mentor-driven business accelerator. Arcview is also co-founder of Cannasure Insurance Services, the leading provider of business insurance to the cannabis industry. Forbes Magazine recently named Arcview among the top 5 financial firms in the cannabis sector. Learn more at arcviewgroup.com.



Some of the people expected to attend and available for interviews include:

Adam Bierman, CEO of MedMen Enterprises, a multi-state cannabis retail and cultivation operator. MedMen is the first U.S. based cannabis company to receive a billion dollar valuation.

Vivien Azer, Managing Director and senior research analyst of Cowen specializing in the beverage, tobacco, and cannabis sectors. As the first senior Wall Street analyst to cover the emerging cannabis sector, Vivien has been featured in The Economist, Barron's, and Forbes.

Steve DeAngelo, Chairman Emeritus of Flrish Inc, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company in California, author of the book The Cannabis Manifesto, co-Founder and President of The Arcview Group, and co-Founder of the first cannabis testing lab, Steep Hill.

Troy Dayton, co-Founder and CEO of The Arcview Group, Chair of the Marijuana Policy Project and founding board member of the National Cannabis Industry Association, and co-Founder of Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Named by Fortune Magazine, International Business Times, and Details Magazine in their lists of most influential people in the cannabis industry.

Steve Hawkins, Executive Director of Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) is a very accomplished public policy advocate having held top executive roles at Amnesty International, National Coalition to End the Death Penalty, and the NAACP. Steve was recently chosen the MPP board to become the new leader of the top policy organization that changes cannabis laws.

AC Braddock, CEO of Eden Labs, innovative extraction technology company. AC is a career entrepreneur and enjoys educating the industry and those it serves on safe, healthful methods of producing concentrates.

Tom Adams, Editor-In-Chief of Arcview Market Research and lead researcher for the recently released 6th edition of The State of Legal Marijuana Markets co-produced with BDS Analytics. Tom has projected the growth curves for a number of business booms over the last few decades.

Michael Hayford, CEO of Lighthouse Strategies, a portfolio of "Seed to Sale" cannabis companies and strategically aligned traditional companies. Michael is a serial entrepreneur with 25 years of sales, business development, and management experience.

John Kagia, EVP of Industry Analytics of New Frontier Data. John is interested in identifying and building sustainable competitive positions and passionate about issues such as disruptive innovation and new market opportunities bringing him to focus on identifying strategic business opportunities in the fast-evolving marijuana industry.

Victor Jerez, former alcohol executive at Absolut Vodka maker, Pernot Ricard and Glendfiddich maker William Grant and Sons

Charles Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs, LLC, a medical cannabis operator with operations in six states. Charlie brings with him deep legal expertise in both corporate governance and complex regulatory compliance, which helps to ensure that Cresco is an industry leader, setting new standards for a progressive, transparent and reputable medical cannabis community.

Dooma Wendschuh, CEO of Province, a company offering psychoactive products, including alternatives to alcohol. Dooma is an advocate for top quality cannabinoid-derived products that serve as a safer and healthier alternative to alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, and prescribed and illegal psychoactives.

Jeanne Sullivan, General Partner of The Arcview Group, co-Founder of StarVest Partners, an NYC venture capital firm, and long time tech investor. Prior to StarVest, Jeanne served in operating roles at AT&T and Bell Labs. Cited by Forbes as "one of the women venture capitalists changing the world - grooming the next generation of female entrepreneurs."

Brian Sheng, General Partner of The Arcview Group and co-founder of Fresh VC, a leading early stage venture capital fund focused on investments in water, marketplaces, and frontier technologies. Brian led investments in several multi-hundred million dollar companies, including FND, FiscalNote, Eaze. He also served on the Board of Directors of Eaze and FND.

Patrick Rea, Managing Director of Canopy, a seed-stage, mentor-driven business accelerator partnered with Arcview, and serving the cannabis industry since 2014.

Sturges Karban, CEO of MJIC, a California infrastructure network to move cannabis state-wide, legally.

Aaron Smith, co-founder and executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association, a trade association representing legal cannabis businesses in the U.S and working to advance the industry on a national level.

Event sponsors include: CanopyBoulder, BDS Analytics, New Frontier Data, MJIC, Electrum Partners, Eden Labs, PowerPlant Park, Ganiyan, Province Brands, Ascend, Kannatopia, Austin Legal Group, Waterstone, Cresco Labs, 40º42ºNorth, Two Roots, Grassroots, Cannabis World Congress, Kombuchade, Marijuana Policy Project, and National Cannabis Industry Association





