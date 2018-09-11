Dova Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor & Analyst Day on September 20, 2018

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet need, today announced that the Company will host a live webcast of its Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, September 20, 2018 beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET in New York City.



Key opinion leaders will discuss their own experiences with DOPTELET® (avatrombopag). In addition, another key opinion leader will discuss the potential opportunities for DOPTELET in additional indications if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT).

The live audio webcast of the event will be available through the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com . To access the webcast, please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the event.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipated", "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on Dova's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the potential approval of DOPTELET for the treatment of adult patients with ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment and the potential to expand the treatment applications for DOPTELET. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, increased regulatory requirements, Dova's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Dova's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2018, Dova's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2018, and Dova's other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Dova as of the date of this release, and Dova assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

