Nuvectra® Announces Proposed Follow-On Stock Offering

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that it is commencing an underwritten follow-on public offering of its common stock. In addition, Nuvectra intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock. Nuvectra intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the expansion of product development and commercialization activities, as well as for general corporate purposes.



Piper Jaffray is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities, Raymond James and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on October 24, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will also be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Nuvectra and this offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, and by e-mail at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. In addition, our NeuroNexus subsidiary designs, manufactures and markets leading-edge neural-interface technologies for the neuroscience clinical research market. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements we make regarding the outlook for Nuvectra as an independent publicly-traded company. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and therefore they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Our actual performance may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to successfully commercialize Algovita and to develop, complete and commercialize enhancements or improvements to Algovita; (ii) our ability to successfully compete with our current SCS competitors and the ability of our U.S. sales representatives to successfully establish market share and acceptance of Algovita, (iii) the uncertainty and timing of obtaining regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe for our Virtis SNM system, (iv) our ability to successfully launch and commercialize the Virtis SNM system if and when it receives regulatory approval (v) our ability to demonstrate the features, perceived benefits and capabilities of Algovita to physicians and patients in competition with similar products already well established and sold in the SCS market; (vi) our ability to anticipate and satisfy customer needs and preferences and to develop, introduce and commercialize new products or advancements and improvements to Algovita in order to successfully meet our customers' expectations; (vii) the outcome of our development plans for our neurostimulation technology platform, including our ability to identify additional indications or conditions for which we may develop neurostimulation medical devices or therapies and seek regulatory approval thereof; (viii) our ability to identify business development and growth opportunities and to successfully execute on our strategy, including our ability to seek and develop strategic partnerships with third parties to, among other things, fund clinical and development costs for new product offerings; (ix) the performance by our development partners, including Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A., of their obligations under their agreements with us; (x) the scope of protection for our intellectual property rights covering Algovita and other products using our neurostimulation technology platform, along with any product enhancements or improvements; (xi) our ability to successfully build, attract and maintain an effective commercial infrastructure and qualified sales force in the United States; (xii) our compliance with all regulatory and legal requirements regarding implantable medical devices and interactions with healthcare professionals; (xiii) our reliance on each of Integer, our exclusive and sole manufacturer and supplier of parts and components for Algovita, and Minnetronix, Inc., our sole-source supplier of external peripheral devices; (xiv) any supplier shortages related to Algovita or its components and any manufacturing disruptions which may impact our inventory supply as we expand our business; (xv) any product recalls, or the receipt of any warning letters, mandatory corrections or fines from any governmental or regulatory agency; (xvi) our ability to satisfy the conditions and covenants, including trailing six month revenue milestones, of our Credit Facility; and (xvii) our ability to raise capital through means other than or in addition to the Credit Facility should it become necessary to do so, through another public offering of our common stock, private equity or debt financings, strategic partnerships, or other sources. Please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Nuvectra's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other quarterly and periodic filings for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contacts: Investor Contacts: Nuvectra Corporation The Ruth Group Walter Berger, COO & CFO Tram Bui / Brian Johnston (214) 474-3102 (646) 536-7035 / 7028 wberger@nuvectramed.com investors@nuvectramed.com







