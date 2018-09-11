Denny's Corporation Cancels Participation at CL King's 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference Due to Hurricane Florence

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company has canceled its participation at CL King's 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference scheduled to take place at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York on Thursday, September 13, 2018. The cancellation is due to the anticipated impact from Hurricane Florence. Denny's extends its wish for safety to our guests and company and franchise restaurant operating teams who may be impacted by this hurricane.



About Denny's Corporation

