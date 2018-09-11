Kraus Group Announces Commencement of Proceedings under the CCAA and Pending Sale of Hard Surface Flooring Distribution Business to Q.E.P. Co. Inc.

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kraus Group of Companies ("Kraus") announced today that is has been granted protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") pursuant to an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court"). Deloitte Restructuring Inc. has been appointed as the Monitor.



Following an extensive marketing process, an agreement has been reached that will see Q.E.P. Co. Inc. ("QEP") (OTCMKTS: QEPC) acquire Kraus' hard surface and carpet tile distribution business. Kraus' broadloom manufacturing operations in Waterloo, Ontario, will cease operations.

"In recent years, the flooring industry has seen significant changes. Customer preferences have evolved and market conditions have impacted our business. We tried our very best to find a solution and looked at all options available, including a possible buyer for the whole business, but all those options have now been exhausted," said Shawn Davies, President & CEO of Kraus. "The fact is this business can no longer continue as currently structured, so we have entered proceedings under the CCAA process. The layoffs we have issued will become indefinite, pending the outcome of the CCAA process."

Mr. Davies added, "We have also announced an agreement that will offer our hard surface flooring and carpet tile distribution business an opportunity to continue under new ownership. Our agreement with QEP will ensure the Kraus brand can continue forward in the marketplace."

The Kraus hard surface and carpet tile distribution business will continue to operate from the head office in Waterloo, while maintaining distribution sites throughout North America. Kraus regrets that broadloom manufacturing activities in Waterloo will cease operations, affecting 256 local employees.

Deloitte Restructuring Inc., as the Court-appointed Monitor will oversee the business and financial affairs of Kraus during the CCAA process. The Monitor will make information relevant to the CCAA process, including further information related to affected employees, available on its website www.insolvencies.deloitte.ca/en-ca/Kraus as information becomes available.