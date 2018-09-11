Aegion Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Charles R. Gordon, will present at D.A. Davidson's 2018 Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Chicago on Thursday, September 20, 2018. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon's presentation will occur at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The webcast will be available through the Investors section of Aegion's website at http://www.aegion.com/investor/webcasts .

Mr. Gordon will also present at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2018 Conference in New York on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at http://www.aegion.com/ .

