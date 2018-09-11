Osisko Metals Appoints a New Board Member

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V:OM; FRANKFURT: OB5) is pleased to announce that Cathy Singer has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors immediately following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders.



Cathy has over 30 years of business and securities law experience. She is currently a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, where she has practiced for the past 17 years and where she has held various roles in management from time to time. Prior to Norton Rose, Cathy was a partner at Fasken's and, during that period, spent two years at the Ontario Securities Commission on secondment as its General Counsel. Cathy's practice and experience is broad-based, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, related party transactions and corporate governance matters as a trusted advisor to her clients in the mining, industrial and investment fund sectors.

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased to have Cathy join our Board. Her strong acumen in business and securities law, along with her depth of experience, including within the mining industry, will provide us with valuable counsel as we continue to move the Company forward and examine future opportunities."

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada's two premier zinc mining camps in Canada, namely the Pine Point Camp ("PPMC") located in the Northwest Territories (22,000 ha) and the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), located in northern New Brunswick (63,000 ha). The Company is currently drilling in both camps for a combined 100,000 metres. The focus of these programs is to upgrade historical resources to comply with NI43-101 regulations and also on exploration around historical deposits. Brownfield exploration includes new innovative 3D compilation techniques, updated geological interpretation, and modern geophysics. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration. In parallel, Osisko Metals is monitoring several base metal-oriented peers for opportunities.

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact: Jeff Hussey Christina Lalli President & CEO Director, Investor Relations

