PIMCO Hires Geoffrey Jones and Gabriel Goldstein as Executive Vice Presidents and Portfolio Managers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Geoffrey Jones and Gabriel Goldstein, as Executive Vice Presidents and Portfolio Managers. Mr. Jones and Mr. Goldstein, who will both be based in PIMCO's Newport Beach office, will focus on private and opportunistic credit investments, including corporate lending, special situations, and distressed credit. They will report to Marc Seidner, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies.



"The addition of Geoff and Gabe to our portfolio management team exemplifies PIMCO's commitment to offering investors a broad array of differentiated investment strategies," said Mr. Seidner. "Geoff and Gabe bring to PIMCO deep expertise in all aspects of corporate credit and lending, having spent their careers developing creative financing solutions for companies requiring flexible capital."

"We have been very pleased with the progress of our opportunistic and private credit strategies, which are an important strategic focus for PIMCO, and are excited at the opportunities we see to continue delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our clients," said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO's Group Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director.

"We are thrilled to welcome Geoff and Gabe to PIMCO. We continue to see excellent opportunities to add talent across our credit businesses, particularly experienced investors who share our opportunistic and performance-driven approach," said Greg Hall, Managing Director and PIMCO's Head of Private Strategies.

Mr. Jones and Mr. Goldstein join PIMCO from Tennenbaum Capital Partners where they were Managing Directors.

Professional Bios

Geoffrey Jones is an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager at PIMCO. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Managing Director at Tennenbaum Capital Partners where he most recently focused on opportunities within the financial services sector. He was responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing investments across a wide variety of transaction types – including loans to performing businesses, special situations involving more complex debt and equity features, and distressed investments. Prior to TCP, Mr. Jones was a Principal at KKR, and has 17 years of investment experience. He has an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt, an MBA from University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, a law degree from Pepperdine, and is a CFA charterholder.

Gabriel Goldstein is an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager at PIMCO. He was a Managing Director at Tennenbaum Capital Partners, overseeing the consumer/retail and gaming sectors, among other areas. Mr. Goldstein employed a broad array of transaction structures to solve complex challenges faced by borrowers, and to generate attractive return profiles for his firm and clients. Prior to TCP, Gabriel worked in Corporate and Leveraged Finance for CIBC World Markets and in Mergers & Acquisitions at Barrington Associates. He has 16 years of investment experience and an undergraduate degree from Yale.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 212-597-1054

Email: agnes.crane@pimco.com