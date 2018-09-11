30 Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 11th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in London, UK
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link's 11th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at The Royal Society in London.
It is organized in partnership with Fearnley Securities and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.
The conference will feature senior executives from 30 maritime companies, financiers and leading industry participants who will discuss the current outlook of the various shipping and marine services market and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.
The Forum consist of a series of panel discussions on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.
Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
PANEL DISCUSSIONS:
SECTOR PANELS:
- Dry Bulk
- LNG Shipping
- Product Tankers
- Crude Oil Tankers
PANELS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:
- Game Changers & Future of the Shipping Industry
- IMO – The Owners Response
- Bank Finance
- Capital Markets & Private Equity
- Alternative Finance & Yield
PRESENTATIONS:
- London as a Global Capital Raising & Investment Destination
- Shipping, Shipbuilding and Trade: Overview & Outlook
- IMO 2020 – dilemmas, choices and economics
- Future Proof Ships – The Blueprint for Newbuilds
PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES
- 2020Bulkers
- Awilco LNG
- Concordia Maritime
- d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
- Dorian LPG (USA) (NYSE:LPG)
- Epic Gas
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
- Flex LNG
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)
- GMS
- Golar LNG
- Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL)
- Grindrod Shipping Pte
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)
- Hunter Group ASA
- International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
- Kaptanoglu Shipping
- Navig8 Group
- Navios Group of Companies
- Ocean Yield
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.
- Pyxis Tankers
- Ridgebury Tankers
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings
- Ship Finance International Limited
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
- TORM A/S (NASDAQ:TRMD)
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
- ABN AMRO Bank
- Apax Partners
- Australis Maritime Limited
- BAHR
- BIMCO
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Citi
- Clarkson Research Services Limited
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- DNB
- DNV GL
- DVB Bank SE
- Fearnley Securities
- International Maritime Organization
- International Registries
- Jefferies LLC
- London Stock Exchange
- Marsoft Inc.
- NAMEPA
- NYMAR
- Reed Smith LLP
- RMK Maritime LLC
- Tufton Oceanic Ltd.
- Watson Farley Williams LLP
- YieldStreet Marine Finance
SPONSORS
In Partnership With: Fearnley Securities
In Cooperation With: London Stock Exchange
Global Lead Sponsor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
Global Gold Sponsors: Clay Maitland • Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV-GL • Tototheo Group
Global Sponsors: ABN AMRO • Citi • DNB • DVB • Jefferies • NORD/LB • Reed Smith LLP • Watson Farley & Williams LLP
Sponsors: Australis Maritime • BAHR • Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP • Clarksons Platou Securities • Marsoft Inc. • Newport Shipping • Ocean Yield • RMK Maritime LLC • Tufton Oceanic Ltd. • YieldStreet Marine Finance • Ardmore Shipping • Concordia Maritime • d'Amico International Shipping • Dorian LPG • GMS • Golden Ocean • Grindrod Shipping • Hoegh LNG Partners LP • International Seaways, Inc. • Navig8 • Navios Group of Companies • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Star Bulk Carriers • TORM A/S
Supporting Sponsor: Flott & Co.
Cocktail Sponsor: NYMAR
Media Partners: Allaboutshipping.co.uk • Economic • Elnavi • www.efoplistesnews.gr • Lloyd's List • The Maritime Executive • www.maritimes.gr • NAYTIKA XPONIKA • Ship2shore • Shipping International Monthly Review • Shipping Finance • TradeWinds • World Oils
Supporting Organizations: Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee • Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association • InterManager • Wista UK
