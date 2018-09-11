OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Issuance of a European Patent Protecting FR104, CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy

The patent covers therapeutic applications of FR104 in Europe in autoimmune diseases, chronic inflammatory diseases and graft applications through 2031

NANTES, France, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (GREY:ORPHF, Mnémo: OSE)), has strengthened its intellectual property rights for the developmental product FR104 through the granting of a patent by the European Patent Office (EPO).

More specifically, this European patent is related to a patent family of FR104 covering its therapeutic applications in T lymphocyte mediated autoimmune diseases, chronic inflammatory diseases and graft applications.

FR104 and its applications are already protected by patents in Japan and in the U.S. The extension to Europe significantly consolidates the product's intellectual property and value.

"Following the patents in the U.S. and Japan, this allowance from the EPO significantly strengthens the patent protection of FR104 and reinforces its position as a key product in our autoimmune diseases portfolio," commented Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

FR104 is a monoclonal antibody and an antagonist of CD28. This pegylated monovalent antibody selectively inhibits the CD28 receptor and has potential clinical applications in autoimmune diseases and transplantation. Phase 1 clinical results showed that FR104 has a strong clinical and biological safety profile and immunosuppressive activity in humans. FR104 is currently licensed to Janssen Biotech to pursue the product's clinical development.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. Neoepitopes innovation (Tedopi®) is today in Phase 3 in advanced lung cancers (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitors failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1). A global license and collaboration agreement was signed in April 2018 with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody), for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. An option to license was exercised in July 2016 by Janssen Biotech to continue clinical development of FR104 (an anti CD28 mAb) in auto-immune diseases after positive phase 1 results. A 2-step license option was signed in 2016 with Servier Laboratories to develop OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) to develop the product up to the completion of a phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel disease; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjogren's syndrome. The company has several scientific and technological platforms: neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical portfolio offers a diversified risk profile.

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

https://twitter.com/OSEIMMUNO

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10929673

Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

+33 143 297 857



French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 607 768 283 U.S. Media: LifeSci Public Relations

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

Darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

+1 646 627-8387



U.S. and European Investors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.



Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.



This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2018, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2017, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.