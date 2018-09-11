SmithGroup Opens Office in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms, has opened an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is the 13th location for the firm, which has 11 other offices in the U.S. and one in Shanghai. The move will extend the company's already expansive footprint in the Higher Education, Healthcare, Urban Design, and Waterfront markets.

Principal and urban systems strategist Steven Baumgartner, will serve as SmithGroup's lead contact in Pittsburgh. He and other key staff are deeply connected to the community, having worked on some of the city's most progressive projects at a variety of scales. The team has strong ties to Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Urban Redevelopment Authority, Riverlife and a variety of City entities. Their work on notable high-performance design and strategy projects includes the Tower at PNC Plaza, Hazelwood Green, the 8th Street Block Master Plan with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Pitt Sustainability Plan.

"Pittsburgh continues to transition from an economy built on manufacturing to one driven by innovation," said Baumgartner. "Our network of experts understands the complex challenges and opportunities that come with this changing landscape. We've only begun to unlock the potential to connect more directly to the issues created by this transition, and we're excited for what our place in Pittsburgh's future holds."

The move is the latest in a pattern of growth and expansion for the firm over the past year. In November, SmithGroup opened an office in San Diego, followed by the January acquisition of healthcare design firm TRO, which has become the company's Boston location. It has also broadened service offerings at several of its existing offices, including bringing mechanical and electrical engineering to its California locations and adding architecture in Madison.

"Expanding our geography and the services that we offer at each location is part of our long term growth strategy," says SmithGroup Managing Partner Russ Sykes. "Pittsburgh has been on our radar because it shares many traits with other post-industrial cities where we have had a high level of success supporting client needs. We are proud of our contributions today and look forward to continuing to be an integral part of the resurgence of this vibrant American city."

The firm has made its home in the iconic PPG Place within the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. Jeff Hausman, Office Director for SmithGroup's Detroit location, will oversee operations for the new location.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 13 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm's thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

