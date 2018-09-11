LogistiCare Awarded Contract to Manage West Virginia's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program

Atlanta, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, today announced it was awarded a six-year contract by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) to manage NEMT services for Medicaid-eligible individuals.



"We understand the impact NEMT has in fundamentally improving lives and we're honored to have been chosen to provide West Virginians with safe, high quality transportation," said Jeff Felton, LogistiCare CEO. "Our belief is that every member and every ride matter and we are committed to empowering an often frail and vulnerable population with better access to healthcare services through the use of technology, innovation, and community partnerships."



LogistiCare is the only NEMT broker with URAC CORE accreditation, the healthcare industry's symbol of excellence for service quality, across 24 locations nationwide. Since 2012, the company has been honored by the National Safety Council (NSC) seven times for exceeding non-emergency medical transportation safety requirements. Most recently, in 2018, the company was presented the Safety Award in First Aid, CPR and Automated Defibrillator training (AED). For more than a decade, LogistiCare has consistently maintained a complaint-free operational record, exceeding 99 percent customer satisfaction.



"We would like to thank the Department of Health and Human Resources for entrusting us with such an important program and we look forward to serving the people of West Virginia," said Cindy Franklin, general manager of the company's West Virginia operations. "We are thrilled to directly bring more than 100 new jobs to the Charleston area, as well as the additional employment opportunities that will be created at more than 100 transportation providers with whom we contract in the state."



As part of the company's commitment to improving the beneficiary experience, while providing quality service and oversight to WVDHHR, the company encourages all beneficiaries, advocacy groups and healthcare providers to submit feedback. The company employs numerous outreach efforts to obtain meaningful responses from West Virginia stakeholders, including after-call and after-trip surveys and a dedicated phone number that allows individuals to speak directly with a LogistiCare employee. The company's WeCare form on its website also allows individuals to submit comments that are immediately routed to the operations center for follow up.



"LogistiCare appreciates feedback knowing that a key step in providing outstanding service is to listen to our members and address matters they may bring to our attention," said Franklin.



About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, networking credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.

Mike Rieman Cookerly for LogistiCare 404-419-9230 mrieman@cookerly.com