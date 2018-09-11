BrandMuscle President Paul Elliott to Speak at Place Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the leader in brand-to-one marketing and innovator of the BrandMuscle Marketing Platform, has announced that Paul Elliott, the company President, will speak at the Place Conference, a unique event for brands and enterprise businesses that focuses on location intelligence, offline analytics and proximity marketing, on September 13th in New York City.



Elliott will join leaders from Google, Simpli.fi, and PlaceIQ, and is scheduled to discuss a recent client case study that highlights BrandMuscle's innovative use of geofencing (individual homes) and the combination of traditional direct mail with mobile display advertising and retargeting. The result of this sophisticated media stacking approach is a marketing investment that outperforms individual tactic performance and drives in-store engagement and sales for a major cell phone carrier.

"I'm thrilled to be named a speaker at this year's Place Conference," Elliott said. "Every day at BrandMuscle, we make the connection between the digital and physical worlds for our clients so they can better reach their ideal consumers at the right time and place, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to share these strategic and tactical insights with conference attendees."

The Place Conference will take place at the Grand Hyatt in Midtown New York City and is sponsored by The Local Search Association (LSA), a not-for-profit industry association of media companies, agencies and technology providers who help businesses market to local consumers.

BrandMuscle is the leader in brand-to-one marketing. A pioneer in distributed/local marketing, BrandMuscle serves more than 300 of the world's top brands with a team of nearly 800 can-do professionals in six offices globally and embedded within 75 client locations. The BrandMuscle Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to simply deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer.

