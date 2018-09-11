STEAM SNIPS from HamiltonBuhl: Critical Knowledge for Today's Students

Fairfield NJ, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted educational products designer and manufacturer, HamiltonBuhl® is excited to announce the release of STEAM SNIPS™. Including over 70 different components, these electronic building modules offer students a chance to explore coding, hardware operation and circuitry knowledge in the real-world to help them better visualize how electronics and coding work together. Standards-aligned curriculum and lesson plans are available to help teachers incorporate STEAM SNIPS™ into the classroom.

The STEAM SNIPS™ Kit is made up of:

Input/Output Components – 51 pcs.

Power Source Components – 2 pcs. (PC: USB cable and 9V battery wire)

Connection Components – 20 pcs. (6.75" Micro USB cables and 12.75" Micro USB cables)

When discussing the impact STEAM SNIPS™ can have on students, Eva Boker, Vice President of Marketing at HamiltonBuhl explained, "STEAM SNIPS™ allows kids to see with their own eyes how electronic components and coding are combined to perform an action. Simply reading about these functions or how input/outputs, power, and coding work together isn't enough when exploring STEAM education today. This product focuses on a variety of practices, taking a Three Dimensional Learning approach to STEAM subjects."

"The National Research Council's Framework recently offered an explanation on what it really means to be proficient in science and STEAM SNIPS™ encourages students to engage in behaviors scientists' practice as they investigate the natural world. It cuts across all domains of science and has a broad reach across multiple scientific disciplines."

HamiltonBuhl® developed STEAM SNIPS™ to address some of the most fundamental aspects of STEAM subjects.

Children learn critical skills such as:

Circuitry Knowledge

Hardware Operation and Control

Software Programming and Coding

Creative Thinking and Problem Solving

HamiltonBuhl® is an expert in STEAM and STEM education and focuses on creating streamlined solutions for the modern educator. STEAM SNIPS™ come with lesson plans that are aligned with curriculum standards to take the stress out of bringing STEAM into the classroom.

About HamiltonBuhl®: The HamiltonBuhl® brand continues to expand and deliver exciting products to teachers, students and classrooms. Educational tools and products are available for students of all ages to create the best possible learning environment while making classroom integration simple. HamiltonBuhl® is the leading provider of headphones and headsets , STEAM tools and products and classroom accessories and necessities . Products are developed and tested with help from teachers and students to ensure they withstand the K-12 environment and have the desired educational impact. HamiltonBuhl® products aren't just for the classroom as more and more businesses, government agencies, and individuals are finding value in these highly sought-after products. To learn more about HamiltonBuhl® brands and products please visit, https://www.hamiltonbuhl.com/ .

