Kirsten Petras Promoted at Oak Street Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirsten Petras has been promoted to Executive Director of Sales at Oak Street Funding® (https://www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company. Petras has worked in the banking and financial services industries since 1994 and has been with Oak Street since 2011. In her newly expanded role, Petras leverages her deep understanding of providing a client-focused business development approach as well as creating customized commercial loan products for Oak Street's targeted verticals which include insurance businesses – spanning the spectrum from agent to carrier, Register Investment Advisor (RIA) firms and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) practices. By leading and developing a talented sales team, Petras enables the structuring of large, complex loans while supporting the continued growth and success of Oak Street's clients.



2018 Elite Women in Insurance

Due to the depth and the breadth of her experience, Petras was recently named as one of the 2018 Elite Women in Insurance by Insurance Business America. This represents Petras' third time being recognized by the publication as a female leader who has made great strides for gender diversity in insurance.

"With her focus on employee development and outstanding client service, Kirsten exemplifies Oak Street's vision," stated Rick Dennen, President, CEO and Founder of Oak Street Funding. "She is a knowledge leader as well as a capital financing partner to our clients who desire to grow through acquisition or book of business transactions, planning for succession or are looking to inject capital into their businesses in order to grow organically."

"Oak Street was named as one of the places to work because of the great culture. I take pride in working for a company that recognizes the value of diversity," expressed Petras.

Petras, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Marian University, is actively involved in Oak Street Funding's community outreach programs which support local school systems, food banks and vulnerable members of the community.

About Oak Street Funding

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding (www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company, provides commercial financing for financial service businesses, restaurant franchises through the First Franchise Capital (firstfranchisecapital.com) brand and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital utilize industry knowledge, proprietary technology and passion to deliver top-quality service and capital products to finance services professionals and franchise owners nationwide.

