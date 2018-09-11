Ria Money Transfer Expands Network Across Boost Mobile Branded Stores Nationwide

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a leading global money transfer provider, and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), announced today that it has signed an agreement with Boost Mobile, a subsidiary of Sprint Corporation, to enable Dealers of Boost Mobile with the ability to offer customers money transfer send or receive services, both domestically and internationally, and bill payment services at more than 6,000 locations nationwide.



This relationship will give Ria customers more options to send and collect money in the United States, while Boost will benefit from increased foot traffic due to the similar customer base.

"It is a partnership that benefits both companies," said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Ria. "Ria increases its breadth and depth of coverage in the U.S. market, while Boost Mobile dealers gain an additional revenue stream, incremental store traffic, and more services to offer customers. It's definitely a win-win."



"We are really excited to be working with Ria Money Transfer to provide a world-class Money Transfer service to our customers nationwide. We are committed to constantly developing a slate of products and services to ensure our customers receive the best value proposition. We look forward to a successful launch ahead with our new collaboration with Ria Money Transfer," said Blair Frock, Boost Mobile Sales Operations Director.

Implementation is scheduled to roll out in phases starting in Q4 2018.

Contact:

Stephanie Taylor

913.327.4200

staylor@eeft.com