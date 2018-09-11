Landec Corporation Sets First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call for October 3, 2018 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for October 2, 2018 After Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions within the branded natural food and biomaterial markets, will hold a conference call on Wednesday October 3, 2018 at 8 a.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2019. Financial results will be reported for the 2019 fiscal first quarter ended August 26, 2018 after market close on October 2, 2018.

Landec's President and CEO, Molly A. Hemmeter, will host the Conference Call with Gregory S. Skinner, Vice President and CFO. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday October 3, 2018

Time: 8 a.m. Pacific time (11 a.m. Eastern time)

Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: (844) 860-6243

U.S. and International Toll Number: (661) 378-9884

Conference ID: 7085047

Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

The webcast will be available for 30 days through November 2, 2018.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday October 10, 2018.

Toll free replay dial in: (855) 859-2056

International replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay passcode: 7085047

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions within the packaged natural food and CDMO markets. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated CDMO that offers expertise and capabilities in fermentation, specialty formulation, aseptic filling and final packaging for FDA regulated medical devices and drugs to customers for applications in a wide array of markets including Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Oncology. Landec's natural food business sells products with 100% clean ingredients and includes Eat Smart®, O, and Now Planting® brands, with a refrigerated supply chain that ensures fresh food delivery. Eat Smart is a leader in packaged fresh vegetables in North America, utilizing its proprietary BreatheWay® packaging technology to naturally extend the shelf life of fresh produce. O offers organic and natural premium olive oils and vinegars with real ingredients sourced from California growers. Now Planting is the Company's recently launched brand focused on delivering pure-plant meal solutions to plant-forward consumers, with an initial offering of pure-plant soups. For more information about the company, visit Landec's website at www.landec.com .