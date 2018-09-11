francesca's® Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 6% to $113 million and comparable sales decreased 13%

Diluted earnings per share was $0.01

Company revises full year sales and EPS guidance

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018.

Steve Lawrence, President and CEO, stated, "Second quarter sales results were disappointing mostly due to weak traffic trends. While we have made significant progress in our merchandising strategy, inventory discipline and store renovations, we know there is additional work to be done to win back our core customer. We did see some positives in the business, including improving conversion, very strong ecommerce sales growth, and a significant reduction in clearance inventory."

Mr. Lawrence continued, "While we did not see the positive inflection in our results that we had hoped for, I strongly believe that the steps we are taking in resetting our merchandising strategy, investing in our omni-channel and reformatting our stores to better showcase our product, were the right decisions for the business. In addition, we are taking action to drive improved traffic trends through a number of marketing initiatives. That said, as we see the progress in our business coming at a more measured pace, we are reducing our annual guidance. I am proud of the team's hard work and dedication and look forward to building upon our efforts to get our business back on track to deliver sustainable long-term sales and profitability growth."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Net sales decreased 6% to $113.0 million from $119.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 due to a 13% decrease in comparable sales. This follows a 3% decrease in comparable sales for the prior year quarter. The decline in comparable sales was primarily due to the decline in boutique traffic and conversion rate, although conversion sequentially improved from month-to-month during the quarter. These decreases were partially offset by sales from 50 net new boutiques added since the same period last year. The Company opened four new boutiques and closed six boutiques during the quarter, bringing the total boutique count to 742 at the end of the quarter.

Gross profit, as a percent of net sales, decreased to 39.0% from 46.3% in the comparable prior year quarter. This unfavorable variance was due to the decrease in merchandise margin and higher occupancy costs. Merchandise margin decreased versus last year due to higher markdowns and marked-out-of-stock charges as a result of our in-season clearance strategy and in order to transition the boutiques to our new merchandising direction. Occupancy costs increased versus last year primarily due to the increased number of boutiques, higher rent and related expenses driven by increased penetration of boutiques in high traffic centers, and higher depreciation as a result of increased new boutique and remodel costs. Additionally, occupancy costs deleveraged significantly versus last year as a result of lower sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1% to $43.3 million in the thirteen weeks ended August 4, 2018 from $43.6 million in the thirteen weeks ended July 29, 2017. This decrease was due to lower short- and long-term performance-based incentive expenses as a result of lower expected payouts partially offset by an increase in corporate payroll and marketing expenses.

Income from operations was $0.8 million, or 0.7% of net sales, compared to income from operations of $11.8 million, or 9.9% of net sales, in the comparable prior year quarter.

The Company's effective tax rate for the quarter was 44.6% compared to 38.7% in the comparable prior year quarter. The increase in the Company's effective tax rate was due to additional expense recognized related to the vesting of certain stock-based awards partially offset by the lower corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017.

Net income for the second quarter was $0.5 million, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, in the comparable prior year quarter.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $23.4 million compared to $33.3 million at the end of the comparable prior year quarter, with no debt outstanding. Inventory on hand totaled $31.9 million at the end of the second quarter compared to $34.0 million at the end of the comparable prior year quarter. Average ending inventory per boutique decreased 13% versus the comparable prior year period as the Company continues to diligently control inventory through enhanced inventory management processes.

THIRD QUARTER AND REVISED FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

For the third quarter ending November 3, 2018, net sales are expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million, assuming a comparable sales decrease of 3% to 8% compared to the prior year decrease of 18%. The Company plans to open one new boutique and close three existing boutiques during the third quarter. The Company expects a diluted loss per share of $0.03 to a diluted earnings per share of $0.02.

For the fiscal year ending February 2, 2019, net sales are now expected to be in the range of $453 million to $463 million; assuming a comparable sales decrease of 8% to 10% compared to the prior year decrease of 11% in comparable sales. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.25 compared to prior year diluted earnings per share of $0.43. This also compares to prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.52, which excludes the $3.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, charge related to the remeasurement of the Company's deferred tax assets.

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2018 are still expected to be approximately $30 million. The Company now expects to open 34 boutiques, close 24 boutiques and refresh 80 to 85 boutiques in fiscal year 2018.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, Percentages and Basis Points)

Thirteen Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 July 29, 2017 Variance In USD As a %

of Net

Sales(1) In USD As a %

of Net

Sales(1) In USD % Basis

Points Net sales $ 113,025 100.0 % $ 119,707 100.0 % $ (6,682 ) (6 )% - Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs 68,918 61.0 % 64,312 53.7 % 4,606 7 % 730 Gross profit 44,107 39.0 % 55,395 46.3 % (11,288 ) (20 )% (730 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,277 38.3 % 43,556 36.4 % (279 ) (1 )% 190 Income from operations 830 0.7 % 11,839 9.9 % (11,009 ) (93 )% (920 ) Interest expense (112 ) (0.1) % (110 ) (0.1) % (2 ) 2 % - Other income 102 0. 1 % 119 0.1 % (17 ) (14 )% - Income before income tax expense 820 0.7 % 11,848 9.9 % (11,028 ) (93 )% (920 ) Income tax expense 366 0.3 % 4,585 3.8 % (4,219 ) (92 )% (350 ) Net income $ 454 0.4 % $ 7,263 6.1 % $ (6,809 ) (94 )% (570 ) (1) Percentage totals or differences in the above table may not equal the sum or difference of the components due to rounding. Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.20 Weighted average diluted share count 35,020 36,472 Comparable sales change (13)% (3)%





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

August 4, 2018

July 29, 2017

Variance In USD

As a %

of Net

Sales(1)

In USD

As a %

of Net

Sales(1)

In USD

%

Basis

Points

Net sales $ 213,430 100.0 % $ 227,396 100.0 % $ (13,966 ) (6 )% - Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs 130,960 61.4 % 123,317 54.2 % 7,643 6 % 710 Gross profit 82,470 38.6 % 104,079 45.8 % (21,609 ) (21 )% (710 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,160 40.4 % 84,934 37.4 % 1,226 1 % 300 Loss (income) from operations (3,690 ) (1.7 )% 19,145 8.4 % (22,835 ) (119 )% (1,010 ) Interest expense (229 ) (0.1 )% (223 ) (0.1 )% (6 ) (3 )% - Other income 252 0.1 % 190 0.1 % 62 33 % - (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (3,667 ) (1.7 )% 19,112 8.4 % (22,779 ) (119 )% (1,010 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (236 ) (0.1 )% 7,516 3.3 % (7,752 ) (103 )% (340 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,431 ) (1.6 )% $ 11,596 5.1 % $ (15,027 ) (130 )% (670 ) (1) Percentage totals or differences in the above table may not equal the sum or difference of the components due to rounding.

Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average diluted share count 34,807 36,811 Comparable sales change (15)%

(4)%









Francesca's Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

August 4, 2018

February 3, 2018 July 29, 2017

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,354 $ 31,331 $ 33,298 Accounts receivable 19,764 16,642 18,416 Inventories 31,902 26,816 34,036 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,549 9,714 9,433 Total current assets 85,569 84,503 95,183 Property and equipment, net 89,858 87,702 83,956 Deferred income taxes 7,233 9,413 16,009 Other assets, net 4,912 3,622 3,138 TOTAL ASSETS $ 187,572 $ 185,240 $ 198,286 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,406 $ 17,801 $ 26,971 Accrued liabilities 11,926 14,654 17,748 Total current liabilities 41,332 32,455 44,719 Landlord incentives and deferred rent 35,904 38,337 38,125 Total liabilities 77,236 70,792 82,844 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value, 80.0 million shares authorized; 47.3 million, 46.3 million and 46.4 million shares issued at August 4, 2018, February 3, 2018 and July 29, 2017, respectively. 473 463 464 Additional paid-in capital 112,136 111,439 111,405 Retained earnings 157,748 159,045 155,080 Treasury stock, at cost – 11.1 million, 10.3 million and 9.7 million shares at August 4, 2018, February 3, 2018 and July 29, 2017, respectively. (160,021 ) (156,499 ) (151,507 ) Total stockholders' equity 110,336 114,448 115,442 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 187,572 $ 185,240 $ 198,286









Francesca's Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 July 29, 2017 Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (3,431 ) $ 11,596 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,105 10,310 Stock-based compensation expense 733 2,422 Loss on disposal of assets 350 233 Deferred income taxes 1,473 (497 ) Impairment charges 148 100 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,122 ) (12,538 ) Inventories (5,086 ) (10,078 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,411 ) (1,978 ) Accounts payable 12,590 16,864 Accrued liabilities 20 (8,013 ) Landlord incentives and deferred rent (2,433 ) 33 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,936 8,454 Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,436 ) (12,890 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,436 ) (12,890 ) Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities: Repurchases of common stock (3,980 ) (15,326 ) Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (26 ) (142 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (471 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (4,477 ) (15,468 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,977 ) (19,904 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 31,331 53,202 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 23,354 $ 33,298 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 226 $ 23,742 Interest paid $ 77 $ 97









Francesca's Holdings Corporation

Supplemental Information

Quarterly Sales by Merchandise Category

Thirteen Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 July 29, 2017 Variance In USD As a %

of Sales In USD As a %

of Sales In USD % (in thousands, except percentages)

Apparel 56,807 50.3 % $ 65,396 54.6 % $ (8,589 ) (13 )% Jewelry 26,984 23.9 % 25,560 21.4 % 1,424 6 % Accessories 17,181 15.2 % 14,735 12.3 % 2,446 17 % Gifts 11,337 10.0 % 12,836 10.7 % (1,499 ) (12 )% Merchandise sales 112,309 99.4 % 118,527 99.0 % (6,218 ) (5 )% Others(1) 716 0.6 % 1,180 1.0 % (464 ) (39 )% Net sales 113,025 100.0 % $ 119,707 100.0 % $ (6,682 ) (6 )% (1) Includes gift card breakage income, shipping and change in return reserve.



Quarterly Comparable Sales

FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2016 Q1 (16 )% (5 )% 2 % Q2 (13 )% (3 )% 0 % Q3 (18 )% 7 % Q4 (15 )% 0 % Fiscal year (11 )% 2 %

Boutique Count