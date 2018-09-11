Targa Resources Corp. Elects New Board Member

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that it has elected Ms. Beth A. Bowman to the Board effective September 7, 2018 and increased the size of its Board of Directors from ten to eleven directors.



Ms. Bowman has served as a director of Sprague Resources GP LLC, the general partner of Sprague Resources LP ("Sprague"), since October 2014, and she currently serves on the Audit Committee of Sprague. Ms. Bowman held management positions at Shell Energy North America (US) L.P. ("SENA" or "Shell") for 17 years until her retirement in September 2015. While at Shell, she held the roles of Senior Vice President of the West and Mexico and later as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Origination for SENA's North America business. Prior to joining Shell, Ms. Bowman held management positions at Sempra Energy Trading and Sempra's San Diego Gas & Electric utility in various areas including trading and marketing, risk management, fuel and power supply, regulatory, finance and engineering. Ms. Bowman has also served on the board of the California Power Exchange and the board of the California Foundation of Energy and Environment until 2015.



"Ms. Bowman's successful track record in the energy industry with a focus in origination and commodities markets enhances the knowledge of the board in these areas," said Joe Bob Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Her extensive experience as an accomplished commercial executive brings market and risk management experience to the board. We are pleased to have Beth join us and believe she will make a meaningful contribution to the Company."



About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Director - Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer