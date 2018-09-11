Colliers International Acquires Quebec-Based Asset Advisory Services and Real Estate Management Firm

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX:CIGI) today announced the acquisition of Landmark Properties ("Landmark"), a market-leading asset advisory services and real estate management firm. Landmark and its team of more than 30 professionals provide a full range of real estate asset advisory services including asset management, property management, leasing and lease administration, and project management services to local, regional, and national clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition significantly expands Colliers' existing operations in Quebec and aligns perfectly with its national Asset Advisory Services and Real Estate Management business, providing specialized real estate asset management locally and nationally for institutional-quality real estate owners including risk management, sustainability plans, property management and specialized professional staffing to support complex, multi-market listings.

"Quebec is an important and growing market in Canada and home to several of Canada's largest institutional real estate investors," said David Bowden, Chief Executive Officer of Colliers International in Canada. "The acquisition of Landmark builds upon our recent acquisition in Winnipeg, highlighting our continued investment in high-quality, enterprising professionals across Canada. Our recent efforts have also increased the connectivity and breadth of services to our investor and occupier clients nationwide."

"Landmark professionals have deep local market knowledge in Quebec and by augmenting our existing operations we now offer a complete Asset Advisory Services and Real Estate Management solution across Canada," said John Duda, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Management Services for Colliers International in Canada. "As local, national and international real estate owners strive for more sophisticated and creative solutions to improve their returns, Colliers is one of the few firms globally that can provide these services to investors wherever they choose to do business."

"By joining Colliers and leveraging the size, capital, and established infrastructure of its Canadian and global platforms, we are better positioned than ever to serve the increasingly complex needs of our property investor clients," said Luc Sicotte, Président, Chef de la direction of Landmark Properties. "Our core values and entrepreneurial spirit are fully aligned with the unique enterprising culture at Colliers and we look forward to better serving our clients and helping our professionals leverage the other benefits of this world-class organization."

