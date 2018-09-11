Healthy Climate Alliance's Peter Fiekowsky Presents at Global Climate Action Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

The Restoring the Climate: Achievable Solutions panel, at the Global Climate Action Summit , will explore the potential of climate restoration technologies to reverse the effects of climate change. With an emphasis on viable solutions, the carefully curated selection of experts will delve into why climate restoration is not only possible, but essential.

While current national and international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are important, they are not sufficient to mitigate the disastrous consequences of climate change forecast by the scientific community. Concerned stakeholders are increasingly looking to an emerging array of innovations to reduce the level of carbon in the atmosphere and to preserve and rebuild Arctic ice. These technologies include, but are not limited to: Direct Air Capture (DAC), which sequesters atmospheric carbon, and Ice Thickening, the deployment of a silica-based reflective sand to protect and restore Arctic ice. In the spirit of innovation and collaboration, this panel will discuss meaningful avenues to restore the climate to its pre-industrial state.

Where:

Google Space - 188 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105

When:

September 13, 2018; 10:00 AM-12:00 PM PDT

Who:

The panel will include Peter Fiekowsky, Founder and CEO of the Healthy Climate Alliance (HCA). An MIT-educated physicist, entrepreneur, and green technology investor, Peter is dedicated to restoring the climate by facilitating the collaboration of organizations and connecting climate restoration solutions with funders, policymakers and media.

Other notable speakers include:

Leslie Field, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Ice911 , an organization of engineers, citizens, and scientists with a viable methodology of preserving Arctic ice

Brent Constantz, Founder and CEO of Blue Planet, a team that develops and commercializes carbonate rocks using CO2 as a raw material

, a team that develops and commercializes carbonate rocks using CO as a raw material Marianna Grossman, Founder and Managing Partner at Minerva Ventures , a group that advises companies and communities on climate risk and guides cleantech startups in issues relating to water, energy, remediation, finance, and analytics.

About Healthy Climate Alliance:

The Healthy Climate Alliance (HCA) is a non-profit education, networking, and advocacy organization. HCA's global dialogue unites the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts to promote the shared goals of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate. HCA encourages achievable solutions for drawing down excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and restoring Arctic ice by 2050. HCA, led by physicist and longtime climate advocate Peter Fiekowsky, is committed to restoring the climate for our children. Find more at www.healthyclimatealliance.org .