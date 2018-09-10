Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating OPKO Health, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK). Our investigation concerns whether OPKO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a lawsuit against OPKO and its CEO and Chairman, Phillip Frost, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The complaint alleges that defendants were participants in "highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump' schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018" in the stock of three public companies that, "while enriching defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares."

On this news, OPKO's share price fell over 18%, closing at $4.58 on September 7, 2018.

