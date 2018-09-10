Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE).



On August 25, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On August 7, 2018, after the market closed, Ampio announced updated business disclosures relating to its AP-003-A and AP-003-C trials, disclosing that the FDA found that, as a single trial, the AP-003-A study alone does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support a Biologics License Application and that the FDA does not consider the AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial.

On this news, shares of Ampio fell over 78% to close at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018.

