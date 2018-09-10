NXP Semiconductors Announces the Initiation of a Quarterly Dividend Program

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced that its board of directors has approved the initiation of a dividend program under which the company will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend. The initial interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be $ 0.25 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on October 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2018.



"The decision by the board to initiate a dividend represents a meaningful milestone in our history and demonstrates confidence in our strong operating performance, significant free cash flow generation and positive long-term financial outlook," said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer.

"The initiation of the dividend represents a new phase in the growth of NXP as a world-class investment vehicle. The dividend reflects the confidence we have in NXP's future cash flows, and over time we would expect it to represent 20-25 percent of our cash flow from operations," said Peter Kelly, NXP Chief Financial Officer.

"Additionally, we would like to update you on the progress of our previously announced $5 billion repurchase program. As of the close of the market Sept. 10, 2018, we have repurchased 39.9 million shares, for a total of approximately $3.76 billion. We expect that the $5 billion buyback will be complete before the end of 2018," said Kelly.

Taxation – Cash Dividends

Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

