ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, held on September 12-14, 2018 in New York, New York.



ICU Medical's presentation will take place on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, and cardiac monitoring systems, and along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com .

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.

Scott Lamb, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-4227

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Partner

(646) 277-1254