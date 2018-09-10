Cherokee Global Brands Revises Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Thursday, September 13th

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), today announced that due to a revised quarterly reporting schedule, it has moved its fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings release to Thursday, September 13, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.



To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cherokeeglobalbrands.com.

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, September 24, 2018. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13682764.

