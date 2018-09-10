CINDE announces: NCI opens its facilities in Costa Rica and Foresees to Hire More Personal in the Upcoming Months

San José, Costa Rica, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





NCI Building Systems, one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers of metal products for the nonresidential building industry, inaugurated today its new facilities in Costa Rica. The grand opening event had the participation of the Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez, the Head of Investment Promotion of CINDE, Pilar Madrigal, NCI's executives and special invitees as well.

NCI's family of industry-leading brands works side-by-side to design, manufacture and deliver a comprehensive range of products for the non-residential construction industry – from metal coating to components to insulated metal panels to complete building systems.

Developing Engineering and Drafting capabilities in Costa Rica will significantly improve the cycle times delivering Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings to their customers in North America.

Costa Rica became an attractive location for an NCI Design center due to the country's wealth of talented and well-educated people. Additionally, Costa Rica is in the U.S. Central time, so its Design Center will be able to support all customers throughout North America.

The company already hired 34 people and expect to further grow to 60 employees by the end of 2018. They foresee hiring a similar amount of people in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez said: "We receive with joy positive news such as NCI's establishment in the country. Opening this new design center demonstrates that, in Costa Rica, we continue to offer adequate competitiveness conditions, a positive investment climate, a strategic location in the Americas, but, specially, top first human talent. The Alvarado Quesada government will continue to work firmly to offer an even more competitive business climate. Congratulations and best wishes to NCI.

NCI's President and CEO, Don Riley, said, "Our strategy is to leverage NCI's Advantaged Platform to drive higher than market growth through expanded envelope solutions for our customers. This requires expansion of our Engineering and Drafting with our new Design Center in San Jose, Costa Rica. We have found that Costa Rica has an exceptional pool of talent and allowed us to quickly enable our implementation process. The Company is currently recruiting Architects, Engineers and Drafters interested in working with our proprietary analysis, design and drafting software to create pre-engineered metal building solutions for a large range of building types."



Pilar Madrigal, Head of Investment Promotion of CINDE said: "The 61,595 Costa Ricans that currently work in services companies, like NCI, contribute to bring added value to the exports and the operations of the services sector. According to IBM Consultants 2017, Costa Rica positioned itself as the number one FDI investment destination for high-value added projects. We believe that NCI's operation will contribute positively to the country's total exports and to generate more quality jobs for the local human talent".

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc. is one of North America's largest manufacturers of metal products for the nonresidential building industry. NCI is comprised of a family of companies operating manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada and Mexico with additional sales and distribution offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.ncibuildingsystems.com

