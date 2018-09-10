Maru/Matchbox adds leadership power to Retail and Technology team

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox , a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michelle Walkey to Managing Director, Retail and Technology and the addition of Allan Dykstra, as Vice President, Business Development for the Retail and Technology team.



"I am delighted to announce these valuable additions to the Retail and Technology team," said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. "Both the Retail and Technology markets are changing at an incredible pace, so I am pleased to have a research veteran like Michelle take charge. The addition of Allan signals how much opportunity we see to help our clients make timely decisions with confidence," he added.

Michelle Walkey is a 20-year research veteran with deep experience in Retail, Technology and Financial Services. An economist with a focus on game theory, Walkey is well versed in the application of advanced analytics to help companies obtain better outcomes.

"Allan comes to us with a valuable and diverse background where he has demonstrated success across functions and industries," according to Parton. "His experience in innovation, advertising, sales and marketing on the ‘client side' equips Allan to be a knowledgeable and invaluable partner."

"Retail is at a time of revolution," said Walkey, "so it's exciting to be helping clients navigate these difficult waters." "And technology is disrupting all the old models," said Dykstra, "the forces affecting behavior are changing at a blistering pace, so it makes it all the more important to get the right insights at the right time. But that's what makes it so interesting."

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm focused entirely on better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com