WaterWalk PLANS GRAND OPENING FOR FIRST TEXAS LOCATION IN DALLAS-LAS COLINAS FOR SEPT. 12

Irving, TX, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National hospitality brand WaterWalk will host a grand opening for their Dallas-Las Colinas location on September 12, 2018, from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 1711 West Royal Lane in Irving.

It is the third WaterWalk location to open and the first of four planned Texas locations. Ten additional locations are currently in development across the U.S. This location has 153 hotel and apartment suites and features the brand's new prototype 4.0 lobby with modern design features and an open concept.

"We are proud to add WaterWalk to the vibrant mix of businesses in Las Colinas and believe the concept is a much-needed addition to the region," said Allan Dunne, President Hotel of the Hills, LLC. The company will begin construction on a Plano, Texas location later this year. "We've seen a real demand for high caliber corporate housing in this area. Supporting the growth that's happening here strengthens the community and ensures it will continue to thrive."

The extended stay hotel features the space of an apartment with the amenities and services of a hotel, which include quartz countertops and upscale kitchen appliances, in-suite washer and dryer, and outdoor space with gas grills and a fire pit. This is all complemented by luxury hotel conveniences such as housekeeping, a personalized breakfast experience, a fitness center, high-speed internet, and more than 200 DirecTV channels, including premiums.

"The WaterWalk concept reflects and accommodates the changing nature of business travel," said Adam Dougherty, Vice President of Operations for WaterWalk. "WaterWalk guests aren't just staying in a hotel. They are staying in a spacious, fully-furnished corporate apartment where they can settle in, savor their own home-cooked meals, do a load of laundry, and enjoy many of the other conveniences they would have at home."

WaterWalk Hotel Apartments was created by entrepreneur Jack DeBoer, the extended-stay industry visionary who also founded Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites, Candlewood Suites, and Value Place/Woodspring. WaterWalk's first property in Wichita, Kansas opened in November 2014 and has produced exceptional results in its first three full years of operation.

Like its sister locations, WaterWalk Dallas-Las Colinas offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom accommodations that are fully furnished and ideal for business travelers and relocations, as well as unfurnished units with flexible lease terms for guests who prefer to bring their own furniture and settle in long-term.



About Hotel of the Hills, LLC

Hotel of the Hills, LLC is a private company based in Wichita, KS and is focused on real estate investment and development. For more information, visit www.dunneinvestments.com or call (316) 210-3441.

About WaterWalk

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, WaterWalk combines the most appealing features of an upscale extended-stay hotel with the lifestyle of apartment living. Guests may choose to stay a day, a week, a month, a year, or longer with one all-inclusive bill for utilities, DirecTV with 200 channels including premium channels, DVR, Internet, phone, on-site fitness center, and 24/7 concierge services. With the full-service package, guests enjoy fully-furnished accommodations, housekeeping, and complimentary breakfast delivered to the suite. WaterWalk is the fifth national brand started by Jack DeBoer, including Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites, Candlewood Suites, and Value Place/Woodspring. For more information, visit www.WaterWalk.com or call (316) 631-1399.

