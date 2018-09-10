Brainard Strategy Sponsors National Human Resources Association "HR Executive of the Year" Gala

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainard Strategy —an award-winning management consulting firm that transforms leaders and organizations to drive measurable and sustainable business results—is proud to be an official sponsor of the Los Angeles National Human Resources Association (NHRA) 2018 "HR Executive of the Year" Gala for the third consecutive year. The NHRA focuses on providing human resources professionals with helpful programming and assistance for career advancement. As a valued partner of the event, Brainard Strategy—renowned for its expertise in leadership transformation—facilitated the rigorous evaluation of the award candidates via 360° reviews.



The gala will be held on September 25 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center, and is expected to host approximately 400-plus attendees. The highly-anticipated formal event has been described as "the Oscars® for the Los Angeles area HR community." Chief human resources officers are nominated by their CEOs and are then required to complete an extensive application process including a 360-review with peers, supervisors and support staff. Only one finalist is chosen to receive the prestigious honor of "HR Executive of the Year."

The 2018 finalists are:

Bethany Ellis, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Boingo Wireless

Glenn Grindstaff, Vice President Human Resources & Administration, L3 Electron Devices

Nooshin Nathan, Chief Talent Officer, Natural History Museum of LA County

Marissa Waldman, president of Brainard Strategy and NHRA board member of 22 years, advocates for the continual development of the human resources industry. "The gala offers an opportunity to celebrate excellence in human resources management," says Waldman. "It provides an incredible occasion to connect with truly remarkable industry leaders, share insight and celebrate the amazing work the finalists have accomplished. Brainard Strategy is proud to sponsor this important event."

In addition to facilitating the 360-reviews for "HR Executive of the Year," Brainard Strategy is renowned for pioneering its own unique approach to assessments: 360calibrate . A hybrid of 360° feedback and coaching, the program embeds next-steps feedback and planning from HR and the leader's supervisor into the process. Traditional 360° reviews often dump large amounts of feedback on the subject, typically leaving them feeling blindsided and uncertain about what to do next. 360calibrate 's key differentiator is its third step, in which individual development plans, performance goals and expectations are "calibrated" to create meaningful, long-lasting results.

For more information about Brainard Strategy or its 360calibrate program, visit http://www.brainardstrategy.com/ . For more information about National Human Resources Association, visit https://www.humanresources.org/ .

