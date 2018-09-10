Ruling in Toronto Election Case a "Victory for Local Democracy"

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a judgment released early this morning, Justice Edward Belobaba found the province's recent cuts to Toronto City Council to be unconstitutional. Justice Belobaba concluded that drastically reducing the number of wards midway through the election campaign was an unjustified violation of the Charter right to freedom of expression. Candidates, volunteers and organizers who brought the constitutional challenge are delighted with the ruling.



"This is a victory for local democracy", said Chris Moise, a current Toronto District School Board trustee and openly gay Black man. Moise registered to run in Ward 25, which includes the Gay Village, on the first day nominations opened in May. The provincial government's sudden and unprecedented move to reduce the number of wards midway through the election would have pitted Moise against his friend and mentor – and incumbent City Councillor – Kristyn Wong-Tam. When the cuts were announced, Moise felt he had no choice but to withdraw. Today, he's looking forward to restarting his campaign. "I can't wait to get back in the race" said Moise. "This has been a much harder process than anyone anticipated, but we've shown our determination to fight for our communities and for a fair and democratic process."

Ish Aderonmu is similarly eager to get back to campaigning. A first-time volunteer with Walied Khogali's campaign for the Ward 23 City Council seat, Aderonmu was shocked by the provincial government's announcement that it would be cutting the number of wards. Aderonmu is thrilled to see Ford's cuts overturned. "Today's decision sends a strong message to all levels of government that it is unacceptable to interfere with our right to political expression. This will encourage new volunteers and progressive candidates like Walied from underrepresented communities to participate fully in city politics."

For Prabha Khosla, an advisor to Women Win T.O., the decision restores the opportunity to finally achieve a Council that is as diverse as the city it represents. "Even though racialized communities and women make up more than half of Toronto's population, City Council remains overwhelmingly white and male. Cutting the number of wards part-way through the election campaign would only make matters worse. Returning to the 47 ward model means that women and racialized candidates have a real chance to represent their communities and build a more inclusive city for everyone."

Howard Goldblatt, one of the team of lawyers who represented Moise, Aderomnu and Khosla, said that while it is possible the province will appeal, he thinks it will face an uphill battle. "Justice Belobaba is an experienced and highly regarded judge, and his ruling is a carefully reasoned and thoughtfully crafted vindication of core constitutional rights."

For more on Justice Belobaba's decision and anticipated next steps, contact Christine Davies at 416-979-4055 or cdavies@goldblattpartners.com .



