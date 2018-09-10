AccountabilIT Acquires ClearPointe Technologies, a Leader in Cloud Transformation and Cloud Managed Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that creates one of the most comprehensive and advanced IT companies in the industry providing solutions and services that are being demanded by the market, AccountabilIT, today announced the acquisition of ClearPointe Technologies based in Little Rock, Arkansas. ClearPointe is a managed services provider specializing in cloud-based transformations, migrations and managed services.



ClearPointe marks the second acquisition for AccountabilIT since its founding in August of 2016. AccountabilIT, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a preeminent managed services firm with a focus on cybersecurity.

"This acquisition is critical in providing AccountabilIT with additional scale and experience needed to maintain our position in the industry," said Chuck Vermillion, AccountabilIT's CEO and founder. "We are thrilled to add ClearPointe's leadership to our organization. Our strategy will continue to be the same; care about our customers' success as much as we care about our own company. We will lead this market, one customer at a time."

Since 2000, ClearPointe has offered managed services for data center environments around the world, and currently manages servers, applications, and connectivity in both public and private clouds, hybrid clouds as well as on-premises data centers.

"There are tremendous synergies by combining our two organizations," said Jeff Johnson, CEO and founder of ClearPointe. "ClearPointe is a leader in Microsoft centric services including Azure-based solutions and Azure management. AccountabilIT's competencies in application management, database administration, Linux administration and managed security are the perfect complement to our services."

Financing for the transaction is provided by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston based private equity firm. Vermillion's previous firm was WestView's initial investment after its founding in early 2005.

"We are excited to reestablish this relationship," said Vermillion. "WestView is the perfect financial partner for us. Their leadership and industry insight greatly benefited us in the past and will assuredly benefit us going forward as we continue to expand our business rapidly."

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT is a leader in providing application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud managed services. AccountabilIT's "Customer First" service delivery strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction as measured by the Net Promoter score. If you would like more information, please contact Brian Lamberger at 888-532-8316, or visit https://accountabilit.com/ .

Media Contact Linda Capcara, TechTHiNQ Telephone: 480-229-7090 Email: linda.capcara@techthinq.com