CEMATRIX Corporation Announces New Contracts

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") announces that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. and MixOnSite USA Inc. have secured $1.9 million in new Canadian infrastructure contracts. These new contracts increase this year's contracted sales to $25.4 million, approximately $19.3 million of which are scheduled for completion in 2018.



Total contracts and verbally awarded projects for CEMATRIX Group, are approximately $32.2 million for 2018, of which $8.0-$8.5 million will likely carry over into 2019/20.

"Most of these new North American infrastructure projects just added to our backlog for 2019, which has now grown to excess of $8 million of contracted and verbally awarded projects," stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. This growing future backlog continues to reflect a strong future for CEMATRIX in this market.

CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection, delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", expect", "would' or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries' future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX's Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 15, 2018 under CEMATRIX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.