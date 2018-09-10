Gevo CEO and Independent Director Buy Shares of Common Stock

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) announced today that Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, recently purchased 10,000 shares of Gevo's common stock in open market transactions as described in a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 16, 2018. In addition, Johannes Minho Roth, an independent director of Gevo, also recently purchased 137,170 shares of Gevo's common stock in open market transactions as described in a Form 4 filed with the SEC on August 20, 2018.



Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, said "I believe in Gevo's mission and I am very excited about Gevo's future which is why I have purchased a significant number of shares."

The Form 4 filings can be found at: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=gevo&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation "low-carbon" fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo's technology, Gevo can also serve markets for the production of chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements related to the strength of Gevo's business, Gevo's mission and Gevo's future as a business and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2017, as amended, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

gevo@integra-ir.com